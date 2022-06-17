Michigan gas prices to fall below $5, says gas analyst

It's crazy to say, but gas prices falling below five dollars a gallon would be very helpful to drivers out there, and that could be on the way, according to one gas analyst. People are just being stretched very thin now, and we're starting to see the desperation for gas money.

DETROIT – It’s crazy to say, but gas prices falling below five dollars a gallon would be very helpful to drivers out there, and that could be on the way, according to one gas analyst.

People are just being stretched very thin now, and we’re starting to see the desperation for gas money.

No matter where you live in Metro Detroit, you can’t hide from sky-high gas prices.

“Going to pick the kids up and dropping them off and or going to work, we fill up twice a day,” said Courtney Powell. “A lot of driving.

Powell of Inkster says the high prices hit him and his family even harder because he and his wife share their car, and both work.

“It’s like paying rent now for gas,” Powell said.

Signs of desperation are everywhere.

Seen in the video player above is a social media post from a Macomb County user who is selling a Ring doorbell camera, saying, “Haven’t had the chance to use it, but at this point, gas is more important.”

“You have to put two-three hundred dollars away just for gas in order to be safe,” Powell said.

Prices are still not high enough for Thomas Wade to come down from using premium gas.

" Six dollars (In order for me to come down to regular or unleaded),” said Wade. “And I think we are well on our way.”

Some forecasts do believe that, but Gas Analyst Patrick De Haan Tweeted some hope Wednesday.

“More Great Lakes #gasprices should start falling back under $5/gal this weekend into early next. We’ll see if this holds. A tiny bit of optimism...”

More Great Lakes #gasprices should start falling back under $5/gal this weekend into early next. We'll see if this holds. A tiny bit of optimism... — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 15, 2022

But until that happens Wade suggest people should continue to work from home.

No unnecessary driving,” Wade said. “Work from home. Church and then home.”

Drivers say prices need to drop back to around $2 in order for them to catch up.