Flashpoint: Economist shares what to watch, what to ignore; Taking stock of gubernatorial election

DETROIT – A lot of parents are trying to figure out which corners can be cut as they deal with a jump in prices for just about everything, most notably for many, the price of gas.

With an inflation rate that’s the highest since 1981, the Federal Reserve pushed interest rates even higher on Wednesday. It’s a move that was so widely anticipated that the DOW Jones actually picked up 300 points.

It was the next day that it lost 740 points as fears set in that it’s not nearly enough. The recession word is being kicked around enough now that you have to wonder if it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. Yet, there are so many weird variables right now that don’t have much precedent.

A worldwide pandemic, a war in Ukraine. In today’s Flashpoint Devin Scillian speaks with University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers about what we really need to watch and what we need to ignore.

Later, we take stock of the strangest Gubernatorial election in memory. A new poll is out that makes the whole thing as clear as mud. And if you watched them, the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings have been riveting -- but once again, half of the room has their headphones in.

Watch Flashpoint in the video player above.