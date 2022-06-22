Morning 4: Which Michigan spiders to fear and which to keep as house guests -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Let’s talk about Michigan spiders: Some to fear and one to keep as a house guest

ClickOnDetroit’s Kayla Clarke reports: don’t know about you, but I’m starting to see a lot of spiders around my house.

Up until I started doing some digging for this article, I didn’t know much about spiders. The little knowledge I did have was mostly based on instinct (I either ran away or found something to squish it with.)

Here’s a deeper look at some spiders in Michigan.

Dearborn Heights man resentenced to 15-30 years in 2013 porch shooting death of Renisha McBride

A Dearborn Heights man was resentenced following a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that vacated part of his conviction in the shooting death of Renisha McBride in 2013.

Ted Wafer appeared in the Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court on Wednesday to be resentenced. Members of the McBride family spoke in support of the maximum sentence. Wafer himself addressed the court, telling the judge that he wants to spread the word of God, and prays for forgiveness.

Read the report here.

Romulus family dealing with devastating diagnosis for their baby boy

A Romulus family is dealing with a devastating diagnosis for their baby boy.

Cameron Justice, a 9-month-old boy, has a genetic disorder so rare that less than a dozen people worldwide are believed to have it. The diagnosis has so many unknowns because so few people have it.

Doctors here have referred the family to a specialist at the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, where they hope to learn whatever they can to give him better days and more time.

See the story here.

Massive fire damages several businesses in Downtown Holly

Fire crews were still on the scene Tuesday night working on hot spots of the devastating fire in Holly.

The flames burned down the Antiques Arcade, Andy’s Place, seriously damaged the rear of the Holly Hotel, and there’s untold damage at the Moose Lodge.

See more here.