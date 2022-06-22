Humidity dropping in Metro Detroit ahead of weekend rain chances

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

It’s a very warm and uncomfortable start, which seems fitting now that summer is underway. But it’s tough sleeping weather -- thankfully, relief from the heavy heat is on its way.

Temperatures start in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees as you head out into the muggy morning air. A little cold front will move through SE Lower Michigan and into Southern Ontario midday today.

A few spotty showers are trying to cruise through here ahead of that cold front, and you will be lucky to see a shower before they evaporate in our very dry air before 8 a.m.

Today’s sunrise was at 5:57 a.m.

Look for a few clouds around this morning ahead of a cool front that will take its time to work across Metro Detroit.

High temps will take off again into the lower 90s. Luckily, it will feel as good as low 90s can feel because the humidity will be stripped from our skies.

Load up on that sunscreen with mostly sunny skies ruling most of this afternoon. A nice breeze will move WNW at 5-13 mph, gusting to 20 mph from time to time.

Morning showers will be very minimal today, which means we will need the sprinklers on the grass and garden. We may see a few weekend showers, but things are not looking very promising, according to our computer models.

Cooler air is on tap for tomorrow.

Today’s sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

More pleasant days ahead

The noticeable change will truly be felt as we head through Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s under clear skies and very little humidity. We will see highs hanging in the mid-80s with tons of sun all afternoon and a light breeze moving N at 5-10 mph.

Let’s call it the pick day of the week.

Friday will be another very pleasant start in the 50s to low 60s and quite comfortable for sleeping with those windows open if you chose. We will feel a little bit of that summer humidity returning Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s for most. We will see a few puffy afternoon clouds forming with the heat of the day and added humidity. But again, no rain is expected.

Rain possible Sunday

The weekend looks nice to start, with Saturday highs closer to 90 degrees in a nice mix of sun and clouds. Increasing clouds late Saturday will lead to mainly Sunday rain and thundershower chances.

Right now, it looks like the best time for rain will be in the morning and early afternoon. Sunday highs will be 80-85F with a little bit of late afternoon sunshine.

The computer models do hint at slightly better rain chances in the middle of next week with no promises this far out and it does look nice and dry for the Ford Fireworks show downtown Detroit this Monday night.

