Here’s how Roe V. Wade being overturned can impact midterm elections for Michiganders

Reaction comes in from across the state after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe V. Wade. There is the expectation the decision will get a lot of voters going. Democrats who had been looking for something to push voters to the polls and Republicans who say their fight doesn't stop with today's decision either.

There is the expectation the decision will get a lot of voters going. Democrats who had been looking for something to push voters to the polls and Republicans who say their fight doesn’t stop with Friday’s decision either.

The decision on Dobbs set up a fight in congress and ahead of the already supercharged Michigan midterms.

Michigan Republicans praised the ruling like Representative Lisa McClain, who posted a Twitter video.

“Our prayers have been answered, and again this is a fantastic day for life,” said McClain.

Representative Tim Walberg said on Twitter, “Today’s ruling is a tremendous victory for life. For years, so many of us in the pro-life movement have fought for and marched to protect the unborn, and this decision validates those tireless efforts.”

Walberg’s office just days ago was vandalized with pro-choice messages and threats.

On the other side of the aisle, Michigan Democrats are issuing dire warnings.

“This has now become an even more contentious political issue, and the people that folks elect the people that are sworn into office will be making big decisions,” said Senator Gary Peters.

“I’ve heard from many Republican colleagues that they want a national ban on the right to choose to an abortion, and our former vice president has called for that as well,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Both sides expect the ruling to kick voters into high gear in the primary and November elections. The decision is likely to be very unpopular in Michigan.

In the latest Local 4 poll, only 19% of Michiganders wanted to see an end to Roe V. Wade.

Democrats are hoping it can fix a lack of enthusiasm, and Republicans are putting their hopes on the prospect of keeping a hard-fought win won.

“I assume that people who are avidly anti-choice that it will energize them, and for people who want to see their rights protected, that they will also be energized,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

That poll was from back in January, so well before the leaked draft opinion and obviously Friday’s (June 24) decision.

It will be interesting to see what happens in Michigan as we look to November, but both sides are pushing their voters to do more.