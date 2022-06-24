73º

Michigan State Police to issue more tickets, fines hoping to prevent deaths from dangerous driving

6 killed in crashes in Metro Detroit in just 5 days

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

In just the last five days six people have died in crashes on Metro Detroit highways. Michigan State Police have said none of the crashes were accidents and all could have been avoided.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said every crash involved someone doing something wrong from impaired driving, distracted driving, following too close or crossing the median.

Statewide, the numbers are even worse -- more than 1,100 people died last year. In response, police said they’re getting more aggressive with tickets and fines.

