Oakland County waterparks need more lifeguards: Here’s how to apply

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – There are two Oakland County waterparks opening this weekend, but both are dealing with staffing shortages.

Due to staffing shortages, Red Oaks and Waterford Oaks waterparks are planning on sharing their staff this year -- which means each park will only be open three days a week.

Park supervisor Matt Pardy said finding the lifeguards for the summer has been a struggle. He said it’s been a struggle for the last decade and that there is an ongoing lifeguard shortage nationwide. The COVID pandemic didn’t cause the shortage, but it did make it worse.

That is why the lifeguards will be splitting their shifts between the two waterparks.

Red Oaks Waterpark will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Waterford Oaks Waterpark will be open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Waterford Oaks Waterpark remained closed last year and Red Oaks Waterpark had limited capacity due to staffing. Both increased their pay this year and Pardy said it has paid off.

The parks would prefer to be open every day. Management hopes that maybe in a month from now they can find more lifeguards to hire.

How to apply for a waterpark job

Park attendants and lifeguards must be 16 years old by July 1 of this year.

Park attendants will earn $12.63 an hour and lifeguards will earn $15.35 an hour.

Free lifeguard training and certification are available. New lifeguards who pass the Ellis training and certification, and work 100 hours of lifeguard service at the waterparks are eligible to earn a $300 bonus.

There is a $500 bonus for all lifeguards who work 100 hours of active lifeguard service at the waterparks.

Head lifeguards must have three months of experience working as a lifeguard and can earn $16.86 an hour.

Click here to learn more.

Park hours

Red Oaks Waterpark Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Red Oaks Waterpark will be CLOSED on the July 4 holiday



Waterford Oaks Waterpark Hours