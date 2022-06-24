72º

Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - A Spirit Airlines aircraft approaches Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 22, 2021. JetBlue is boosting its offer Monday, June 20, 2022, to buy Spirit Airlines, raising the stakes again in the bidding war over the nations biggest budget airline. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – A Spirit Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday due to issues with the landing gear.

The flight was on its way to Detroit from Fort Meyers, Florida. The plane was circling around Monroe after the pilot noticed the landing gear was not deploying, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The plane eventually landed half on the asphalt and half on the grass at the airport. Spirit Airlines tells Local 4 that nobody was injured and the plane was taken out of service.

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

