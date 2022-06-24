Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport

FILE - A Spirit Airlines aircraft approaches Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 22, 2021. JetBlue is boosting its offer Monday, June 20, 2022, to buy Spirit Airlines, raising the stakes again in the bidding war over the nations biggest budget airline. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DETROIT – A Spirit Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday due to issues with the landing gear.

The flight was on its way to Detroit from Fort Meyers, Florida. The plane was circling around Monroe after the pilot noticed the landing gear was not deploying, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The plane eventually landed half on the asphalt and half on the grass at the airport. Spirit Airlines tells Local 4 that nobody was injured and the plane was taken out of service.