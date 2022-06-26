Morning 4: World’s deepest shipwreck found miles under the Pacific Ocean -- and more top stories

In this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, image provided by Caladan Oceanic, the three-tube torpedo launcher that was part of the USS Samuel B. Roberts can be seen underwater off the Philippines in the Western Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers. (Caladan Oceanic via AP)

Explorers find WWII Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered

A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.

The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B,” was identified on Wednesday broken into two pieces on a slope at a depth of 22,916 feet. That puts it 1,400 feet deeper than the USS Johnson, the previous deepest wreck discovered last year in the Philippine Sea also by American explorer Victor Vescovo, founder of Dallas-based Caladan Oceanic Expeditions.

Michigan state trooper, pedestrian hospitalized after crash on I-75

A Michigan State Police trooper and a pedestrian have been hospitalized following a vehicle crash on I-75. The crash occurred late Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Dearborn Street.

What GOP-named justices had said about Roe to Senate panel

The nine justices of the Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling Friday, made clear their views on abortion, with the conservative majority overturning the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 and stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

Every high court nominee, in one form or another, was asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of Roe. We’re looking at how the Republican-nominated justices responded over the years when questioned by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee before joining the court.

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

