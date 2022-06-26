State trooper, pedestrian hospitalized after accident on I-75

Two people, including a Michigan State Trooper, are in the hospital after a crash on I-75.

It happened late Saturday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Dearborn Street in Detroit.

Investigators say a trooper was responding to a report of a pedestrian on the freeway.

The trooper had just arrived on scene and was stopped in the right lane with his emergency lights on.

Michigan State Police said as the trooper was about to get out, the patrol car was struck from behind. The trooper complained about back pain and was taken to the hospital. The pedestrian was also hit and has a minor injury.

The driver of the striking car was not hurt.