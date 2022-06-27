12 cars stolen from residents in Birmingham -- 7-10 were left unlocked with keys inside, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Birmingham police said 12 cars were stolen from residents over the span of nine days, and 7-10 of them had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Here’s what police said about each of the incidents.

Larchlea Drive

When : 7:22 a.m. June 8

Where: 500 block of Larchlea Drive

Police received a call at 7:22 a.m. June 8 from a 44-year-old man who said his vehicle had been stolen.

The man said he had last seen the vehicle around 10:45 p.m. the night prior. It had been parked in his driveway, according to authorities.

The man said that he had left his keys inside the car, and it had been unlocked.

A laptop, credit cards, cash, and sports equipment were inside the vehicle at the time of the theft, officials said.

Lake Park Drive

When : 10:02 a.m. June 8

Where: 400 block of Lake Park Drive

An officer was called at 10:02 a.m. June 8 and spoke to a 44-year-old woman who said her vehicle had been stolen.

She said she had last seen the vehicle around 5 p.m. the previous evening in her driveway.

Ad

Her keys had been left in the vehicle, and it was unlocked, according to authorities.

Pleasant Avenue

When : 5:45 p.m. June 8

Where: 1000 block of Pleasant Avenue

A 50-year-old man called police around 5:45 p.m. June 8 and said his vehicle had been stolen from his driveway, according to officials.

Authorities said the keys had been left inside his vehicle, which was unlocked at the time of the theft.

A witness told police that a vehicle pulled up to the man’s driveway at 3:24 a.m. Someone wearing black gloves and a mask got out and went in the direction of the man’s vehicle, the witness said. Moments later, the man’s vehicle was backed down the driveway and went south on Pleasant Avenue, police said.

The owner said he had left a vacuum, a drill, and other miscellaneous tools inside the vehicle.

Stanley Boulevard

When : 8:26 p.m. June 8

Where: 500 block of Stanley Boulevard

A 43-year-old man called police at 8:26 p.m. June 8 and reported his vehicle had been stolen from his driveway.

Police said the vehicle had last been seen at 2:25 p.m., and the owner noticed it was missing at 3:30 p.m. He said he couldn’t find the keys and doesn’t remember if he left them inside the vehicle, or whether it had been unlocked.

Ad

Officials said there is no sign of forced entry in the driveway.

A witness told authorities that a vehicle matching the description given by the 43-year-old man was seen on Stanley Boulevard around 2:45 p.m.

Maple Road

When : 12:46 p.m. June 10

Where: 1600 block of West Maple Road

Police were called at 12:46 p.m. June 10 to First United Methodist Church on West Maple Road. They learned that a vehicle had been stolen from the northeast parking lot.

The theft happened between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. the previous night, according to authorities.

A witness reported seeing an unknown person trying to enter the locked doors of the church before walking over to the vehicle, officials said. That person got into the vehicle and drove south, they said.

The person who reported the theft said the keys were in possession of the church and that the vehicle was believed to have been locked.

Townsend Street

When : 11:04 a.m. June 12

Where: 400 block of Townsend Street

A 50-year-old man reported another vehicle theft at 11:04 a.m. June 12. He said the vehicle had last been seen on the street at 3:30 p.m. June 10, according to authorities.

Ad

The man told police this is the second time his vehicle has been stolen from that location. He said the key had been left inside his car at the time of the theft.

A witness reported seeing someone in a hooded sweatshirt walking around and searching under the vehicle.

Haynes Street -- 8:52 a.m.

When : 8:52 a.m. June 13

Where: 1800 block of Haynes Street

An officer was called at 8:52 a.m. June 13 about another vehicle theft on Haynes Street.

A 52-year-old man said his vehicle had last been seen around 11 p.m. June 12 in front of his home, according to officials.

Police said the man admitted it was possible that the keys had been left inside the vehicle, which was unlocked at the time.

There were no witnesses to this theft, authorities said.

Haynes Street -- 9:03 a.m.

When : 9:03 a.m. June 13

Where: 1800 block of Haynes Street

Police said a second theft was reported in the 1800 block of Haynes Street, just minutes after the first.

A 31-year-old man said his vehicle had been last seen around 10:30 p.m. June 12 in his driveway. The keys had been left inside the unlocked vehicle at the time of the theft, according to authorities.

Ad

The owner said his vehicle’s tracking application revealed it was parked in Detroit. Officers recovered the vehicle and tried to dust for fingerprints, but they didn’t find any, they said.

The car was turned back over to its owner.

Suffield Avenue

When : 7:30 a.m. June 16

Where: 700 block of Suffield Avenue

A 61-year-old man called police around 7:30 a.m. June 16 to say his vehicle had been taken overnight.

It had been parked in front of his home, the man said. Both keys were in his possession at the time of the theft, officials said.

Fairview Avenue -- 7:53 a.m.

When : 7:53 a.m. June 16

Where: 1700 block of Fairview Avenue

Police were called at 7:53 a.m. June 16 to the home of a 48-year-old man who said his vehicle had been stolen overnight.

He said it had been parked in the street in front of his house, according to authorities.

Police said the owner couldn’t find one of his keys, and he couldn’t remember if it had been left in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle’s lights turn on around 2:50 a.m., and the vehicle went west on Fairview Avenue, officials said.

Ad

Puritan Avenue

When : 8:21 a.m. June 16

Where: 100 block of Puritan Avenue

A 40-year-old woman called police at 8:21 a.m. June 16 and said her vehicle had been stolen from her driveway overnight.

The keys had been left inside the vehicle at the the time of the theft, according to officials.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle’s lights turn on around 1:56 a.m. before it reversed down the driveway and went north on Puritan Avenue at a high speed, authorities said.

Fairview Avenue -- 12:35 p.m.

When : 12:35 p.m. June 16

Where: 1800 block of Fairview Avenue

A resident visited the police department around 12:35 p.m. June 16 to report a stolen vehicle.

He said his vehicle had been taken overnight from his home. The keys had been left inside, and the vehicle was unlocked, officials said.

A wallet had also been left inside the vehicle at the time of the theft, according to police.

Officers found the vehicle using its satellite technology, they said. It was returned to the owner.