Shelby Township police look for missing 17-year-old girl who was picked up by people in Ford Taurus

Police do not know who she left with

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Emily Paige Divita (Shelby Township Police Department)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Shelby Township are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen near the pool/clubhouse area of the Shelby West mobile home park.

She was last seen on June 27, 2022 in the area of 22 Mile Road and M-53. She was picked up by unknown people in a blue Ford Taurus.

Emily Paige Divita, also known as “Emily King,” is learning-disabled, according to police. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black t-shirt with red lettering on the back.

Anyone with information should contact either Detective Malczewski or Detective Vila at the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

DetailsEmily King
Age17
EyesBlue
HairReddish/Brown
Height4′11′'
Weight150 lbs

