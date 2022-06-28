Shelby Township police look for missing 17-year-old girl who was picked up by people in Ford Taurus

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Shelby Township are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen near the pool/clubhouse area of the Shelby West mobile home park.

She was last seen on June 27, 2022 in the area of 22 Mile Road and M-53. She was picked up by unknown people in a blue Ford Taurus.

Emily Paige Divita, also known as “Emily King,” is learning-disabled, according to police. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black t-shirt with red lettering on the back.

Anyone with information should contact either Detective Malczewski or Detective Vila at the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

Details Emily King Age 17 Eyes Blue Hair Reddish/Brown Height 4′11′' Weight 150 lbs

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage