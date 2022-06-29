Merriman Road closure in Livonia expected to last through December

LIVONIA – A project that has a portion of Merriman Road closed in Livonia is expected to last through the end of the year.

The city of Livonia posted an updated on the bridge construction on Tuesday:

We have received an update on the Merriman Road closure. Wayne County has closed the bridge over the Tarabusi Drain between Six and Seven Mile Roads for reconstruction through the end of December barring any unforeseen delays or inclement weather. Local traffic will have access on their respective side of the bridge.

Please follow the detours: Southbound Merriman Road traffic will be detoured west onto Seven Mile Road, south on Farmington Road, and east on Six Mile Road.

Northbound Merriman Road traffic will be detoured east onto Six Mile Road, north on Middle Belt Road, and west on Seven Mile Road. The final phase of construction will take place in the Spring of 2023 with intermittent lane closures.

