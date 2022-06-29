70º

Westland to open its first dog park later this year

Groundbreaking targeted for this summer

Westland dog park. (City of Westland)

WESTLAND, Mich. – The city of Westland is planning to open its first dog park to residents later this year.

The Westland City Council approved the plan to build a dog park at 37132 Marquette Street just east of Newburgh Road, near the Westland Recycling Center, and will include a dog water station and perimeter fence to keep both dogs and residents safe.

The off-leash dog park will also feature a half acre for small dogs and a full acre for large dogs to play. Both areas will have agility courses for dogs to play. There will benches throughout the park for visitors to relax.

The city is targeting the ground breaking in the summer of 2022 with completion expected later this year. The Westland Parks and Recreation Department will soon be announcing a contest to name the Park. All residents will be eligible.

Currently, the closest dog parks to Westland are in Canton Township or Livonia.

