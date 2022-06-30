77º

Local News

Garbage truck falls through sinkhole in Detroit’s Corktown

Driver was not injured

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Tags: Corktown, Detroit, Sinkholes, Roads
Garbage truck in sinkhole in Corktown on June 30, 2022. (WDIV)

A garbage truck fell into a sinkhole that formed in Detroit’s busy Corktown neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The sinkhole was just outside of the former Brooklyn Street Local restaurant, on Brooklyn and Michigan Avenue. The back-half of the garbage truck fell into the roadway.

The driver said he was driving along when his truck just “dropped.” He wasn’t injured in the incident.

Crews were on the scene pulling the truck out, and closing off the area for repair.

