Garbage truck falls through sinkhole in Detroit’s Corktown

A garbage truck fell into a sinkhole that formed in Detroit’s busy Corktown neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The sinkhole was just outside of the former Brooklyn Street Local restaurant, on Brooklyn and Michigan Avenue. The back-half of the garbage truck fell into the roadway.

The driver said he was driving along when his truck just “dropped.” He wasn’t injured in the incident.

Crews were on the scene pulling the truck out, and closing off the area for repair.