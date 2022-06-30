Michigan DNR launches free shuttle service on Detroit’s Belle Isle

A new shuttle service to get people around Detroit’s Belle Isle has officially started.

As of June 30, the Michigan DNR has launched a shuttle that will run on the island from Thursday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Basically, if you’re on Belle Isle, and want to get from the conservatory to the fountain, you can jump on the shuttle. You can also park in an easier area and take the shuttle to the beach.

The goal is limit moving vehicles around the island, especially after a deadly hit and run incident earlier this year on Belle Isle.

The shuttle service is free to use.