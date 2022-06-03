23-year-old man charged with murder in Belle Isle crash that killed girl, injured another

DETROIT – A 23-year-old Detroit man has been charged- with murder in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old girl and injured a 16-year-old girl.

Alexander Armond Smith has been charged with one count of open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.

Ghadeer Salah, 12, was playing with her 14-year-old sister on the beach at Belle Isle when a vehicle ran them both over on May 30. Witnesses and police said the vehicle left the roadway, went onto the beach, and struck the two girls. The driver fled the scene.

“He was coming towards us so we all ran into the water,” witness Chelsea Salame said. “It was like no regard for people whatsoever. We didn’t know what was going on or where he was going so we booked it.”

According to officials, the 12-year-old died Tuesday from her injuries. Her 14-year-old sister is in critical condition at a hospital.

“Mass shootings, especially ones where the victims are children—get a lot of attention and they absolutely should. But we must also remember individual cases where children lose their lives through violence—no matter the instrumentality of death. More will be revealed about the alleged facts of this case later because this tragic incident is still under active investigation by the Michigan State Police,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Michigan State Police said they are investigating to determine if racing, road rage, intentional act, or a hate crime is involved.

Smith was arraigned before 3 p.m. Friday (June 3) in the 36th District Court.

Smith’s attorney requested an “affordable” bond so Smith could go back to work. The prosecutor asked for Smith to be remanded to jail.

“We think he’s absolutely a danger to this community,” the prosecutor said.

If convicted, Smith is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The prosecutor said Smith told police he was driving and did leave the scene. He said Smith also told police he was under “demonic control” and having demonic thoughts.

The judge remanded Smith out of concern for danger to the community.

“I do not believe the community is safe if he is out,” the judge said. “I do not believe I can adequately protect the community if he is out.”

Smith has a probable cause conference scheduled for June 14 and a preliminary exam on June 21.