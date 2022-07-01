27th Letter Books turns to community for support after losing $35K to scam

27th Letter Books in Detroit needs support from the community to keep its doors open. The bookstore opened in Southwest Detroit about a year ago. Last June, they experienced flooding, then a car hit their building -- and now an online scam has cost them more than $35,000.

The bookstore opened in Southwest Detroit about a year ago. Last June, they experienced flooding, then a car hit their building -- and now an online scam has cost them more than $35,000.

As a new business, they work hard to build a clientele and a relationship with their customers. A few months ago someone emailed looking to buy a few textbooks and they jumped in to help.

Over time, the person purchased more than $35,000 worth of medical and engineering textbooks. When the owner went to charge their card it was flagged as fraudulent. It left the owners on the hook to pay for the books themselves.

The owners are now reaching out to customers for help. So far $27,000 has been raised to cover the loss.

