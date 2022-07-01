Detroit Promise celebrates scholarship recipients at Monroe Street Midway

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The Detroit skyline is shown from the Detroit River on May 12, 2020. Detroit's mayor believes tens of thousands of residents in the majority-Black city were missed in the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – Detroit Promise celebrates its scholarship recipients during its summer celebration at Monroe Street Midway.

The event took place Thursday (June 30), with dozens of people enjoying skating, putt-put golf, a D-J, art installations, giveaways, and a Detroit Pistons basketball clinic.

The Detroit Promise offers a tuition-free path to an associate or bachelors degree or technical certificate at 26 Michigan colleges.

“Our students who are graduating from high school and college, as well as those currently attending college, deserve to be celebrated,” said Greg Handel, Vice President, Education, and Talent, Detroit Regional Chamber. “Our partnership with Bedrock will allow us to host an enjoyable event while celebrating the many accomplishments of our students.”

Ad

I got accepted into this scholarship program to pay off my full tuition,” said Detroit Promise Recipient Rion Tinsley. “This tuition is very helpful to me to have an easy transition to Michigan State University.”

If you’re interested in registering for Detroit Promise, click here.