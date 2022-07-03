Holy smokes! A look at this year’s 5th Annual Michigan Rib Fest

When making that perfect rack of ribs, you must smoke them on low heat and, after several hours, take a look - absolute perfection.

Charlie Weston of Charlie’s Smoking BBQ was up early Sunday, prepping for another jam-packed day at Michigan Rib Fest.

“For me, it’s the smoke and the seasoning, don’t want it to fall off the bone so you can handle the bone,” said Weston.

Weston wasn’t the only vendor at Sunday’s festival. Cheryl Brittingham from The Village Smokehouse was also out there.

“I was gonna do sliders, but I guess I’ll do ribs,” said Brittingham. “We use hickory, so maybe it has something to do with the hickory.”

The Village Smokehouse is giving back this July fourth holiday weekend.

“We do this for our veterans, and a portion of the sales goes back to the VFW post in Flint.”

The Village Smokehouse has raised $65,000 in a decade for Michigan vets.

For more information on the Michigan Rib Fest, watch the video in the player above.