Southfield police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Jalaiah Holloway (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are asking the public to help them locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jalaiah Holloway was last seen in the area of 12 Mile and Southfield roads.

She was last seen wearing a black headband, a dark yellow zip up hooded jacket and dark-colored jeans.

DetailsJalaiah Holloway
Height4′1′'
Weight110
HairShort, black
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500

