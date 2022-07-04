Southfield police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are asking the public to help them locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jalaiah Holloway was last seen in the area of 12 Mile and Southfield roads.

She was last seen wearing a black headband, a dark yellow zip up hooded jacket and dark-colored jeans.

Details Jalaiah Holloway Height 4′1′' Weight 110 Hair Short, black Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage