Southfield police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are asking the public to help them locate a missing 14-year-old girl.
Jalaiah Holloway was last seen in the area of 12 Mile and Southfield roads.
She was last seen wearing a black headband, a dark yellow zip up hooded jacket and dark-colored jeans.
|Details
|Jalaiah Holloway
|Height
|4′1′'
|Weight
|110
|Hair
|Short, black
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500
READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage