What we know about gunman after 6 killed, 24 injured in Chicago Fourth of July parade shooting

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Police respond to shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb. (WLS/CNN)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – On Monday morning around 10 a.m., a fourth of July parade was interrupted by gunshots.

Police say that the shooter is at large and this is an active incident. According to officials, there are currently six dead and 24 hospitalized.

During a press conference, officials state that there are no events that are canceled at this time.

Here is the shooter’s description by officials:

Highland Park ShooterDescription
BuiltSmall built white male
Age18-20 years old
HairLong and black
ClothesEither a white or blue shirt

