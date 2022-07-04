Woman last seen at Detroit home 22 years ago is still missing

DETROIT – A woman from Detroit has been missing for 22 years.

Cordelia Anne Harris was last seen on July 3, 2000, at her home on Anglin Street in Detroit.

She was 40 years old when she disappeared. Police said she liked to wear wigs and weaves.

Details Cordelia Anne Harris Age Missing 40 Age Now 62 Date Missing July 3, 2000 Height 5′4′' - 5′5′' Weight 165-180 Hair Brown Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

