Woman last seen at Detroit home 22 years ago is still missing

Cordelia Anne Harris was 40 years old when she disappeared

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A woman from Detroit has been missing for 22 years.

Cordelia Anne Harris was last seen on July 3, 2000, at her home on Anglin Street in Detroit.

She was 40 years old when she disappeared. Police said she liked to wear wigs and weaves.

DetailsCordelia Anne Harris
Age Missing40
Age Now62
Date MissingJuly 3, 2000
Height5′4′' - 5′5′'
Weight165-180
HairBrown
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

