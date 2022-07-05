27-year-old killed in southwest Detroit over neighbor dispute, officials say

27-year-old Douglas Wallace was shot and killed in front of his own home by his own neighbor. His older brother, Lloyd says the back and forth is something that’s been happening for a while.

DETROIT – Local 4 is hearing from the family of a man who was shot to death this morning after what police are describing as a dispute between neighbors.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning on Sharon Street near Dix Avenue in Southwest Detroit.

27-year-old Douglas Wallace was shot and killed in front of his own home by his own neighbor. His older brother, Lloyd Golden, says the back and forth has been happening for a while.

“He’s had problems with this neighbor for a minute now, man,” said Golden. “We’ve called the police. We told them several times that this guy is over here threatening my brother. He’s got a gun. So he even went out and got him a legal gun because he felt threatened by this guy.”

There’s no word on what argument caused a shooting this time to take place in the middle of the street.

His mother, Patricia Wallace, had to find out from the TV of all places.

“I got up this morning and made a cup of coffee and turned on the news, and my son’s house was on the news,” said Patricia Wallace. “It’s just a shock. He’s only 27 years old. Who expects this?”

Local 4 is told that Douglas Wallace had planned on becoming an electrician, using his skills to fix up the home he just bought not long ago.

“He just took and gutted out the house and remodeled it, and he was planning on buying properties, fixing them up, and selling and making a business out of it,” Patricia Wallace said. “He never really had a chance to accomplish his goals.”

“He was a hard-working young man,” Golden said. “He did what he tried to do. He didn’t have no kids. He had a dog he treated like a kid.”

Officials say the suspected shooter was taken into custody after barricading himself inside his home. Now the Wallace family wants justice at the very least.

“If they had the death penalty, I want him to have the death penalty,” Golden said. “He killed my brother. I want him gone too. Something so senseless over what?”

For those who are willing to help, the family has set up a Gofundme.