7th person dies following 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Police say that a seventh person has died as a result of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

On Monday morning around 10 a.m., a fourth of July parade was interrupted by gunshots that killed seven and injured at least 30 people. Police say that the age range of the victims is eight to 85 years. Officials say that no children have passed away.

Authorities spoke about the timeline of events during a news conference on Tuesday and said formal charges are expected to be filed.

Illinois officials said during the conference that they believed that 21-year-old Highwood Township resident Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III pre-planned the attack, but the motive of the shooting is still unknown.

The suspected gunman executed the shooting from the roof of a business in downtown Highland Park. Officials say that he accessed the rooftop using an emergency stairwell. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli who led Tuesday’s conference said that the suspected shooter used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15.” It is believed that the 21-year-old fired more than 70 rounds.

After the attack, the suspected gunman wore a disguise to blend into the crowd escaping the downtown area of Highland Park. Officials say that after fleeing the area he borrowed his mother’s vehicle, a 2010 Silver Honda Fit, and started heading south on Route 41. After vehicle information was released to the general public, someone spotted the escape vehicle and called 911. According to police, there was a second rifle was located inside the Honda Fit.

