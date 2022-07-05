Man accused of pulling 78-year-old woman’s pants down after breaking into her Detroit home

DETROIT – A man is accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman’s pants down and pressing against her after he broke into her Detroit home, police said.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. June 20 at a home in the 5800 block of Lodewyck Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

Police said the 78-year-old woman shouted at Dazaun Leonard-Davaugh Johnson, 30, of Detroit, after he broke into her house.

Johnson knocked the woman down and she tried to fight him off, authorities said. He pulled down her pants and put his body on top of hers before fleeing the scene, according to officials.

“The defendant’s alleged actions in this case once again show a continuing disregard for our elders and our most vulnerable,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “It would be wonderful to get through a day where no child, senior, or anyone else was used and abused.”

On June 24, Detroit police Chief James White released surveillance images of the person responsible fleeing the scene.

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a 78-year-old woman while breaking into her Detroit home on June 20, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

“This is a cowardly act on a vulnerable citizen in our community,” White said. “Our department is going to put all our resources into getting this person off the streets. We are hopeful to get him off the street today. We need our community’s support.”

Johnson turned himself in on June 30 at the Ninth Precinct building.

He is charged with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

Johnson was arraigned Saturday (July 2) at 36th District Court and issued a $5,000 bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 11, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:34 a.m. July 18.

You can watch White’s full comments from June 24 below.