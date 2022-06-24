A man physically and sexually assaulted a 78-year-old woman while breaking into her home in Detroit, police said. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/06/24/man-sexually-assaults-78-year-old-woman-while-breaking-into-her-detroit-home/

DETROIT – A man physically and sexually assaulted a 78-year-old woman while breaking into her home in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday (June 20) at a home in the 5800 block of Lodewyck Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

“This is a cowardly act on a vulnerable citizen in our community,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “Our department is going to put all our resources into getting this person off the streets. We are hopeful to get him off the street today. We need our community’s support.”

White said the homeowner confronted the man, and he physically assaulted her. He later sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, according to police.

“We hope to close the day with him in custody,” White said.

Police have a picture of the man in “very distinctive clothing.” The chief encouraged him to come forward.

“Turn yourself in immediately, because we will be looking for you tirelessly, to get you off the street,” White said.

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a 78-year-old woman while breaking into her Detroit home on June 20, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

You can watch the full police briefing on this case below.