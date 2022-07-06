77º

LIVE

Local News

Vacant home becomes problem property on Detroit’s east side

Neighbor due in court in August

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit’s East Side, East Side of Detroit, Detroit, Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant, Stellantis, Mack Assembly Plant, St. Jean, Saint Jean, East Warren Avenue, Kenneth Holloway, Beniteau Street, BSEED, Abandoned Home, Abandoned House, News, Local, Local News
A vacant home has become a problem property for the residents on Detroit's east side. One man says he's been calling the city and officials about this problem property, and Wednesday night, Local 4 is helping him get answers.

DETROIT – A vacant home has become a problem property for the residents on Detroit’s east side.

One man says he’s been calling the city and officials about this problem property, and Wednesday night, Local 4 is helping him get answers.

The abandoned home sits in a neighborhood right across from the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant near St. Jean and East Warren Avenue on the city’s east side.

64-year-old Kenneth Holloway is sick and tired of the condition of the home next door on Beniteau Street.

“This place right here, man, is terrible,” said Holloway. “We have to look at this and deal with this every day. I can’t go in the backyard. You hear animals and things rubbing back there. It’s a lot of garbage and stuff that was left behind. No one is doing nothing.”

Neighbors moved out of the home months ago, and ever since then, the grass and other vegetation have grown out of control all around the house.

“It was so bad back here that when the bushes started pushing my fence down, I had to put poles and stuff to hold it up,” Holloway said. “It’s a truck back here. You got a freezer back there.”

Even with hip surgery, Holloway has been able to keep the front as nice as possible but says he’s made dozens of calls.

“I’ve called down to the Mayor’s office,” Holloway said. “I’ve called my district manager.”

But, according to the city, one number Holloway didn’t call was the buildings Safety Engineering and Environmental Department. They sent Local 4 the following statement:

On top of that, Local 4 is told that the homeowner is facing multiple violations even outside the grass.

That person is due in court in August.

“It’s sad that we have to live like that,” Holloway said. “We pay taxes.”

Holloway is also concerned about rodents and cats being underneath the steps seen in the video player above and going into his yard. So, hopefully, some change will happen soon.

If you have a similar story about your property or know of someone having issues you too can contact BSEED at 313-628-2451

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter