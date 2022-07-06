Vacant home becomes problem property on Detroit’s east side

A vacant home has become a problem property for the residents on Detroit's east side. One man says he's been calling the city and officials about this problem property, and Wednesday night, Local 4 is helping him get answers.

The abandoned home sits in a neighborhood right across from the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant near St. Jean and East Warren Avenue on the city’s east side.

64-year-old Kenneth Holloway is sick and tired of the condition of the home next door on Beniteau Street.

“This place right here, man, is terrible,” said Holloway. “We have to look at this and deal with this every day. I can’t go in the backyard. You hear animals and things rubbing back there. It’s a lot of garbage and stuff that was left behind. No one is doing nothing.”

Neighbors moved out of the home months ago, and ever since then, the grass and other vegetation have grown out of control all around the house.

“It was so bad back here that when the bushes started pushing my fence down, I had to put poles and stuff to hold it up,” Holloway said. “It’s a truck back here. You got a freezer back there.”

Even with hip surgery, Holloway has been able to keep the front as nice as possible but says he’s made dozens of calls.

“I’ve called down to the Mayor’s office,” Holloway said. “I’ve called my district manager.”

But, according to the city, one number Holloway didn’t call was the buildings Safety Engineering and Environmental Department. They sent Local 4 the following statement:

“This home is privately owned, so the City’s BSEED will be sending out an inspector to issue a ticket to the property owner. Once that ticket is issued, our General Services Department can go out and mitigate the problem and will bill the property owner.” City of Detroit

On top of that, Local 4 is told that the homeowner is facing multiple violations even outside the grass.

That person is due in court in August.

“It’s sad that we have to live like that,” Holloway said. “We pay taxes.”

Holloway is also concerned about rodents and cats being underneath the steps seen in the video player above and going into his yard. So, hopefully, some change will happen soon.

If you have a similar story about your property or know of someone having issues you too can contact BSEED at 313-628-2451