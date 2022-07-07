Man, woman arrested in connection with early morning Fourth of July murder in Fraser

FRASER, Mich. – Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a murder that happened early in the morning on the Fourth of July in Fraser.

Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. Monday (July 4) to the area of Joy Court and Franklin Drive on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators said they identified a possible suspect after talking to witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene. They arrested the man at a home in Detroit and found evidence there that tied him to the incident, officials said.

During the investigation, authorities said they identified a second possible suspect linked to the murdeer. She was taken into custody at a different home in Detroit, they said.

Ad

The man and woman are both being held at the Macomb County Jail. Investigators said they’re working with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office to file formal charges.