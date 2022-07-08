24-year-old woman, 25-year-old man killed in Hamtramck shooting, police say

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were killed in a Hamtramck shooting, police said.

The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday (July 5) in the 12000 block of Oklahoma Street, according to authorities.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found a 24-year-old woman from Detroit and a 25-year-old man from Hamtramck dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials are searching for two men who fled the scene in a silver or gray newer model Dodge Durango, authorities said.

Police don’t believe this was a random shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5280.