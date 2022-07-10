Big concert weekend in Detroit continues with Billy Joel playing Comerica Park

Joel played at Comerica Park for the first time ever.

All eyes are on Downtown Detroit this weekend.

Saturday night was the second of three straight nights of concerts at Comerica Park. Friday night it was country star Chris Stapleton and Saturday night it was Billy Joel playing his first concert at Comerica.

The concert was originally set for 2020, so many Billy Joel fans bought their tickets in 2019. The concert was postponed to summer 2021 only to be pushed back again for this weekend.

To some, a night watching the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Award winner perform live felt like destiny.

“I won tickets. About 30 years ago and they canceled the show, and I couldn’t go to the reschedule one. So this is my first time,” said one fan.

While for others, the night is the start of something special.

One mother explained that it was her teenage daughter that wanted the tickets.

“She wanted to go to Billy Joel for her first concert,” she said.

As the music played, fans sung those years of waiting and anticipation away and enjoyed the moment.

“I first saw Billy Joel in ‘87, so it’s worth the wait. It’s classic,” said another fan.

The third and final big music night at Comerica Park this weekend features rock legends Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, along with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

