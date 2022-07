Grow Detroit’s Young Talent Program had students considering their first step toward a long-term career on Monday. In all, 8,000 kids are getting placed in summer jobs ranging from tech to automotive. Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy was there Monday as some of the new hires had a few first-day jitters. Visit https://gdyt.org/ to learn more about the program.

DETROIT – Grow Detroit’s Young Talent Program had students considering their first step toward a long-term career on Monday.

In all, 8,000 kids are getting placed in summer jobs ranging from tech to automotive.

Read: Program aims to match young Detroiters with summer jobs

Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy was there Monday as some of the new hires had a few first-day jitters.

Click here to learn more about the program.