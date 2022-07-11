Insomnia Cookies finally opening Detroit location on Wayne State campus

DETROIT – It is perhaps one of the greatest business ideas ever: A late-night bakery serving up delicious cookies and ice cream to communities of young adults in college towns.

As a Michigan State University alumna, I can say from experience that nothing truly hits the spot like a dozen cookies from Insomnia Cookies being delivered to your study group at 2 a.m. while cramming for an exam. Or when grabbing a sweet snack on your walk home when all other restaurants and bakeries have closed.

Can’t we all agree that bakeries close way too early, in general? (I know you all get started working at like 4 a.m. but still, it hurts.)

Anyway, all of this to say: Insomnia Cookies is finally coming to Detroit.

That’s right, the late-night bakery chain announced Monday that a new location will open on Tuesday, July 12, at 5171 Anthony Wayne Drive on Wayne State University’s campus. The Detroit campus is one of the last major college campuses in Michigan to have access to Insomnia Cookies -- which is vital, in our opinion.

ClickOnDetroit intern and Wayne State University student Morgan Russ says she has reached out to the company numerous times in hopes they’d bring their business to Detroit.

“When I started going to Wayne State in the fall of 2019, I saw all of my friends who had gone to schools around the state, posting pictures of their late-night Insomnia Cookie runs. What I wouldn’t have given for an Insomnia Cookie at 1 a.m. when I needed a break from studying,” Russ said. “I wrote to them on several occasions in a desperate, exhausted haze, begging for a location to open at Wayne State University. Our wishes have been granted, our voices heard, we are victorious. Insomnia Cookies is coming to our campus!”

We feel it’s important to note, however, that the bakery certainly isn’t only meant for college students to enjoy. As true Insomnia Cookies fans, we hope the community takes full advantage of the tasty late-night treats.

The bakery is celebrating its grand opening between July 12-17.

Here are the official store hours, starting July 12:

Sunday: Noon-1 a.m.

Monday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-3 a.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-3 a.m.

Saturday: Noon-3 a.m.

