Shooting deaths of 4 in family considered murder-suicide

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. – Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of four members of a mid-Michigan family as a murder-suicide.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Roscommon County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside.

Deputies found the bodies of 35-year-old Tirany L. Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim L. Ebright and her 35-year-old husband Bo E. Savage.

All four apparently died from gunshot wounds, deputies said. They all lived at the home where their bodies were found.

Deputies did not say who the shooter might have been.

“There is still an extensive amount of investigation to be done in this case,” Undersheriff Ben Lowe said. “It would not be prudent to comment on those issues until investigation is complete and evidence has been processed.”

Houghton Lake is about 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.