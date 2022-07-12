Workplace behavior investigation into Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office underway -- What we know

Macomb County released the results of an independent investigation into Prosecutor Peter Lucido on Monday. The investigation looks into multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace by Lucido.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Macomb County released the results of an independent investigation into Prosecutor Peter Lucido on Monday.

The investigation looks into multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace by Lucido.

Lucido’s attorney spoke out Monday night, saying the “so-called report” is nothing more than a collection of unchallenged complaints.

The findings of a workplace investigation into Lucido’s office are in and the investigation itself, done by Butzel attorneys and counselors prompted by allegations made by multiple employees.

Nine of the 16 former and current employees describe an “offensive” manner in which Lucido allegedly treated female staff less favorably than their male counterparts.

On Valentine’s Day, two individuals reported Lucido said he would “like some kisses from his ladies.”

The complaint also notes a time Lucido allegedly referred to a female employee as “Double D.”

The investigation uncovered more than inappropriate comments with sexual innuendos.

Five individuals reported that Lucido stated during a meeting that he intended to assign a Black attorney to the warrant division following the so-called Shelby five incident involving Black Lives Matter protestors.

They allege Lucido wanted a Black assistant prosecuting attorney in the division because “those people” could not complain that he was being unfair if a Black APA was making the decisions.

The shuffling around of attorneys to different departments in the office; Lucido’s attorney said: