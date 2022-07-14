69º

Here’s how an organization mixes music, math, and science to connect with kids in Metro Detroit

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Local 4 stumbled upon a really creative approach designed to stop summer learning loss. A non-profit travels to local day camps teaching children the wonders of math and science, using a little music to connect with the kids.

A non-profit travels to local day camps teaching children the wonders of math and science, using a little music to connect with the kids.

Banging, plucking, tinking, tapping, all sounds of music-making. Now take those sounds and combine them with the basics of math and science.

The non-profit organization Music Shapes travels to camps throughout the metro area with the mission to combine the mysteries of science and math with the joys of music.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

