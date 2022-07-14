Here’s how an organization mixes music, math, and science to connect with kids in Metro Detroit

Local 4 stumbled upon a really creative approach designed to stop summer learning loss. A non-profit travels to local day camps teaching children the wonders of math and science, using a little music to connect with the kids.

Banging, plucking, tinking, tapping, all sounds of music-making. Now take those sounds and combine them with the basics of math and science.

The non-profit organization Music Shapes travels to camps throughout the metro area with the mission to combine the mysteries of science and math with the joys of music.