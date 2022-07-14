Here’s how an organization mixes music, math, and science to connect with kids in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Local 4 stumbled upon a really creative approach designed to stop summer learning loss.
A non-profit travels to local day camps teaching children the wonders of math and science, using a little music to connect with the kids.
Banging, plucking, tinking, tapping, all sounds of music-making. Now take those sounds and combine them with the basics of math and science.
The non-profit organization Music Shapes travels to camps throughout the metro area with the mission to combine the mysteries of science and math with the joys of music.
Watch the video above for the full story.