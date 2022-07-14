The Space Station flies overhead tonight -- here’s what you need to know

SANTA YNEZ, CA - NOVEMBER 19: The International Space Station is viewed briefly over Santa Barbara County's Wine Country in this time exposure taken on November 19, 2020, viewed from Solvang, California. The International Space Station made multiple passes across Santa Barbara County at, or near sunset, this past week, the longest visible sighting being less than 5 minutes. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

DETROIT – It’s always so cool to see the International Space Station fly overhead, and we’ll get another golden opportunity Thursday night, with clear skies helping the cause.

At 10:42 p.m. Thursday (July 14), look to the west-southwest and you’ll see a bright “star” fade into view and then fly overhead for the next seven minutes, before disappearing in the northeast.

It’s a slow, smooth glide across the sky, and remember: unlike stars, the space station doesn’t “twinkle.”

As you watch it, think about the astronauts on board serving a six-month tour of duty, and all of the research they are doing that benefits humanity.