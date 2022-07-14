The Space Station flies overhead tonight -- here’s what you need to know

DETROIT – It’s always so cool to see the International Space Station fly overhead, and we’ll get another golden opportunity Thursday night, with clear skies helping the cause.
At 10:42 p.m. Thursday (July 14), look to the west-southwest and you’ll see a bright “star” fade into view and then fly overhead for the next seven minutes, before disappearing in the northeast.
It’s a slow, smooth glide across the sky, and remember: unlike stars, the space station doesn’t “twinkle.”
As you watch it, think about the astronauts on board serving a six-month tour of duty, and all of the research they are doing that benefits humanity.