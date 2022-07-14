Weekly ‘Bourbon Garden’ event returns to Downtown Detroit this week

DETROIT – Calling all bourbon lovers! “Bourbon Garden” is a weekly Thursday evening bourbon-themed event that returns to Detroit’s Grand Circus Park this week.

The kickoff event will include a full bar with special bourbon selections, live music, as well as an appearance by the Bullet Frontier Whisky Woody Teardrop Trailer which features a full bar as well as impressive interior design elements.

This event is open to the public and drink tickets will be sold at the park. The first fifty attendees will get a complimentary cocktail served right from the Whisky Woody Trailer.

The event is slotted to run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday through October.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Grand Circus Park Conservancy.