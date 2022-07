It was an expensive drive home for several people Wednesday night along Woodward and State Fair, just south of 8 Mile Road. The road had a lot of blown tires with a pothole to blame. It all unfolded at the peak of rush hour.

The pothole immobilized a dozen cars, leaving them with flat tires.