53-year-old motorcyclist gets pinned under pickup truck that sideswiped him in Detroit

DETROIT – A 53-year-old motorcyclist got pinned under a pickup truck that sideswiped him in Detroit, officials said.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday (July 15) on Fort Street, according to authorities.

A 30-year-old man was driving a Ford F-550 pickup truck when he accidentally sideswiped a 53-year-old motorcyclist, police said.

The collision caused the motorcyclist to get pinned underneath the truck, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition.

No additional information has been revealed.