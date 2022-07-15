Drivers line up for $4 a gallon gas in Dearborn

How low would gas prices have to be right now for you to drop everything and wait no matter how long it took to get gas?

Many drivers in Dearborn saw the right number on the sign Thursday, and they lined up.

They’re still lined up at the Citgo gas station on Michigan Avenue.

The price is not a sign of the times.

“Almost made a U-turn to come back to the station here,” said a male driver.

“I almost had a heart attack,” said a female driver. “It hasn’t been $3.95 in I don’t know how long.”

The Citgo in Dearborn is known for being lower than the other guys, but the price seen in the video player above is what some might call unleaded divine intervention.

“It’s like thank you Jesus,” said the female driver. “It’s about time. We need a break.”

The low price drew long lines off Michigan Avenue for hours Thursday (July 14).

“Had to pull over,” said another male driver. “I come here a lot and had to pull over and grab it.

“They were almost $5,” said another female driver. “Now they’re $3.95. Keep going down. I love it.”

They just might keep going down.

Gas Analyst Patrick De Haan reported gas prices have now fallen for 30 straight days.

The current downward streak in #gasprices, at 30 days, could eventually surpass the 67 day decline in 2020 due to Covid-19. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 14, 2022

“At one point it was costing over $90 bucks to fill up my car up,” the woman said. “So let’s see what we’re going to do today.”

That’s a great idea. And while she’s filling up, let me just mention that the Citgo station is the only one in Michigan under $4 right now, according to GasBuddy.

“Yep, wouldn’t even take $60,” the woman said. “I’ll take this all day long.”

“I saved $20 bucks, today,” a man said. “Can’t beat it.”

“Welcome relief yeah,” said another man.

GasBuddy is also reporting Michigan is the 32nd state with at least one station under $4 a gallon.