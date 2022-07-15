House passes 2 measures aimed at protecting abortion access: What this could mean for Michigan

The U.S. House of Representatives passed two measures to protect abortion access nationwide. The vote comes as state governors and legislators grapple with the impacts of the court's ruling. Of course — Michigan is no exception, especially regarding international travel into Canada.

The Women’s Health Protection Act passed, largely along party lines, but a vote of 219-210. It will codify abortion rights protections into federal law.

THe legislation will now head to the Senate, where it previously failed. The House also passed a second bill, the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, but a vote of 223-205, which prohibits punishment for individuals who travel out of state for reproductive health care.

It’s the Democrats’ first legislative response since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last month. The vote comes as state governors and legislatures grapple with the impacts of the court’s ruling. Michigan is no exception, especially when it comes to international travel into Canada.

Local 4′s Grant Hermes was at the site of the new Gordie Howe Bridge, where there was a special visit from the head of Border Patrol. The bridge will be used for all kinds of trade and travel -- and could include those traveling for abortion care.

The Gordie Howe Bridge and Welcome Center are slated to open in 2024. During a visit on Friday with Sen. Gary Peters, the Customs and Border Patrol commissioner said the bridge will be state of the art, with the ability to take some of the pressure off the Ambassador Bridge, the Detroit Tunnel, and the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

Supply chain issues and protests last year caused major shutdowns to some of the country’s business travel routes. Also, looming in the background was Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for clarification from the FDA and border patrol on how people crossing the border for reproductive healthcare will be treated. The commissioner said there was no final decision yet.

“I’m sorry, I’m not, you know, I’m not party to those conversations at this time and really I’m not here to address that today but I understand that’s a concern and I’m sure they’ll be more to come about that in the future,” Commissioner Chris Magnus said.

A spokesperson for border patrol said the decision is in the hands of the FDA. Agents at any land crossings would be enforcing the law.

