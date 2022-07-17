2 rescued from overturned vessel on Lake Erie in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were rescued from an overturned boat on Lake Erie overnight Sunday in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the department’s marine unit was dispatched around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a call from one of the victim’s in the water.

At approximately 4:13 a.m., the two victims were rescued by the United States Coast Guard and brought to shore in Bolles Harbor in Monroe Township. The two people rescued have not been identified.

The marine unit is coordinating with area towboats for the recovery of the capsized vessel. The recovery is still underway. The United States Coast Guard has put out a safety broadcast regarding the submerged vessel.

The Monroe Township, LaSalle Township, and City of Monroe Fire Departments assisted at the scene, as did Monroe Community Ambulance.