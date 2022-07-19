City of Detroit breaks ground on $6M Corktown park transformation -- view renderings here

DETROIT – A $6 million transformation of Roosevelt Park in Corktown broke ground on Tuesday, and Detroit has released renderings of the project.

The city of Detroit announced the plans for the park in front of Michigan Central Station and revealed what Corktown residents can expect by the spring of 2023.

The 9.5-acre park will soon be 13 acres after road removal and reconfiguration. According to a press release, a new pedestrian gateway entrance will be built at Michigan Avenue. The transformation will include walkways, plaza spaces, seating and new landscaping.

Roosevelt Park Renovation (City of Detroit)

As a part of the park’s renovation, West Vernor Street will be rerouted to go around Roosevelt Park instead of going through it.

Ad

“Roosevelt Park is in a great location but has been under-utilized. Thanks to the input and ideas we received from residents and other stakeholders, we’re able to create something truly special that everyone can enjoy,” stated Services & Infrastructure Group Executive Brad Dick in a press release.

Roosevelt Park Renovation (City of Detroit)

“One of the biggest things driving our city’s revitalization is what we’ve done to create more and better parks and green space in our neighborhoods,” Mayor Mike Duggan states in a press release. “In this area of Southwest Detroit alone, we just broke ground on the Southwest Greenway portion of the Joe Louis Greenway and the incredible Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park along the West Riverfront. This transformation of Roosevelt Park will be another major benefit to residents and visitors of this area of southwest Detroit.”

Ad

Roosevelt Park Renovation (City of Detroit)

Click here to learn more about the revitalization of Roosevelt Park.