24-year-old Eastpointe man accused of stealing Michigan representative identity

LANSING, Mich. – A 24-year-old man from Eastpointe has been accused of stealing a state representative’s identity.

Christopher Still is being held with nine charges. The Eastpointe resident is accused of stealing Rep. Tyrone Carter’s identity and opening three car insurance policies under Carter’s name.

“We see in this case that anyone can be targeted for identity theft and fraud, which is why it is so important for all of us to be vigilant about protecting our personal information,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox in a news release. “Having a fraudulent insurance policy opened under your name could give you and your family problems down the line, so we encourage Michiganders to check their credit reports and carefully review all financial documents they receive to make sure their identity is protected.”

Below are Still’s charges: