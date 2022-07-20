Jason Carr: Is a hotdog a sandwich? Absolutely not!

Is a hot dog a sandwich? No. Neither is a brat or an Italian sausage.

It is a meated bun. A cylindrical pork or beef conveyance device. A torpedo of lips and snouts and tails.

A sandwich is a sandwich. Ernie’s Market style. A bottom slice of bread with a protein topping the bottom slice followed by top slice. Clear egress for toppings to slide out on all four sides, requiring the negotiation of consumption so half the ingredients don’t remain when you finish the bread.

Subway, DiBella’s, Jimmy John’s? Also not sandwiches. Clearly in the category of sub, hoagie or grinder. Still not a S-A-N-D-W-I-C-H.

Pita wrap? Not a sandwich. Burger? Not a sandwich. Gyro? Not a sandwich.

A sandwich is a club, a grilled cheese, a PB&J, a BLT, a Reuben. Those are not hoagies or burgers or wraps. They are sandwiches.

I’m so exhausted having to make rulings like these all the time. What’s next -- is it soup? Well it ain’t broth, mister.