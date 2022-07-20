90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Jason Carr: Is a hotdog a sandwich? Absolutely not!

Jason Carr, Live in the D Host, Local 4 Anchor

Tags: Jason Carr Columns, Jason Carr
Homemade Detroit-style chili dogs with mustard and onion (bhofack2, Getty Images)

Is a hot dog a sandwich? No. Neither is a brat or an Italian sausage.

It is a meated bun. A cylindrical pork or beef conveyance device. A torpedo of lips and snouts and tails.

A sandwich is a sandwich. Ernie’s Market style. A bottom slice of bread with a protein topping the bottom slice followed by top slice. Clear egress for toppings to slide out on all four sides, requiring the negotiation of consumption so half the ingredients don’t remain when you finish the bread.

Subway, DiBella’s, Jimmy John’s? Also not sandwiches. Clearly in the category of sub, hoagie or grinder. Still not a S-A-N-D-W-I-C-H.

Pita wrap? Not a sandwich. Burger? Not a sandwich. Gyro? Not a sandwich.

A sandwich is a club, a grilled cheese, a PB&J, a BLT, a Reuben. Those are not hoagies or burgers or wraps. They are sandwiches.

I’m so exhausted having to make rulings like these all the time. What’s next -- is it soup? Well it ain’t broth, mister.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

facebook

twitter

instagram