Detroit police want help finding 30-year-old man who is missing from adult foster care home

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 30-year-old man who did not return to his adult foster care home after visiting his mother.

Charles Howell was last seen at his mother’s house. He was wearing blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

His mother told police that Howell has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on July 16 in the 13900 block of Collingham Drive.

Details Charles Howell Age 30 Height 6′ Hair Black Weight 155 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

