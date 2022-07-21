91º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding 30-year-old man who is missing from adult foster care home

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing, Missing in Detroit, Missing in Michigan, Charles Howell, Collingham Drive
Charles Howell (Detroit Police Deparment)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 30-year-old man who did not return to his adult foster care home after visiting his mother.

Charles Howell was last seen at his mother’s house. He was wearing blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

His mother told police that Howell has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on July 16 in the 13900 block of Collingham Drive.

DetailsCharles Howell
Age30
Height6′
HairBlack
Weight155 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter