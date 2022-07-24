Police: Toddler hospitalized after ingesting heroin possessed by her mother in Roseville

An 18-month-old girl was hospitalized after ingesting heroin found to be in her mother’s car, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers said the 31-year-old mother of the child was driving in the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville before alerting a trooper that the child wasn’t breathing.

Following a sternum rub conducted by the trooper, the girl slowly began breathing, was administered some Narcan, began breathing better, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition by an EMS crew.

A quick investigation found that the child ingested some heroin, troopers said.

Troopers said the mother was found to be in possession of 15 doses of powder heroin, which she tried to hide during the investigation.

There was also a 3-year-old child in the car, and both that child and the mother were also hospitalized, troopers said.

The mother awaits clearance to the Macomb County Jail, and the children remain at the hospital for treatment and placement by Child Protective Services, troopers said.