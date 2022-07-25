Detroit’s Peterboro restaurant says it’s closing for summer repairs with plans to reopen

DETROIT – The Peterboro in Detroit’s former Chinatown area in Midtown is closing -- but just for the summer, according to the restaurant.

The Chinese food and cocktail spot along the Cass Corridor closed on Friday, but it’s not for good. The restaurant said they are closing “for the rest of the summer so we can make some much needed repairs to the facility.”

The Peterboro popped up about six years ago in a growing block of businesses that includes a local beer store and bar, 8 Degrees Plato, and the Detroit Shipping Company. It’s also around the block from Canine to Five.

The restaurant didn’t offer a timetable for reopening, but says they’ll be back after the summer.

The Peterboro is owned by the Detroit restaurant group, Detroit Optimist Society, which also runs Honest John’s, Bad Luck Bar, The Sugar House and Wright & Company.