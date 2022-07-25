Michigan gives $100 million to Wayne State, Karmanos for new cancer facility

DETROIT – The Wayne State University School of Medicine and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute plan to construct a new building complex after the state of Michigan awarded the school $100 million.

The two-tower facility is estimated to be a $450 million capital project and will get some help with the $100 million appropriation from the state of Michigan.

Wayne State and Karmanos plan to house collaborative medical education, research, laboratories, health science, and community health clinics in the new space. The state’s investment will ultimately provide employment opportunities for Detroiters and attract and retain new talent, the university says.

Planned to be built near the two campuses in Midtown, this new project will emerge as a Detroit hub where faculty, students, researchers, and scientists work together to ensure greater equity in health outcomes. The medical education facility will educate the coming generations of physicians and scientists.

The research-focused portion of the complex will accommodate state-of-the-art cancer research laboratories to develop breakthrough technologies and treatments.

“Given the scope of the project, I am confident it will have a transformational impact on the state’s workforce and talent development pipeline – particularly in health care; contribute to the vitality of Midtown and the city’s positive economic development; and close health equity gaps through the deepening of our partnership with Karmanos,” said M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State. “We are grateful to the state Legislature and governor for recognizing the value of higher education in general, and research universities like Wayne State in particular.”